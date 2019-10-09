Sanders: I misspoke when I mentioned slowing campaign pace

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says he “misspoke” when he told reporters he may slow his frenetic campaigning pace after a recent heart attack.

In an interview Wednesday with NBC News, Sanders backtracked on comments he made the previous day when asked what his schedule might look like going forward.

He told NBC, “We’re going to get back into the groove of a very vigorous campaign.”

Sanders experienced chest discomfort while campaigning in Las Vegas last week. His staff initially said two stents were inserted for a blocked artery in his heart. Two days later, they revealed he had a heart attack.

Sanders told NBC it was “nonsense” to suggest his staff hadn’t been forthright about his condition. He says he was still trying to understand what was going on.