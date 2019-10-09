AP Top U.S. News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

Lights out: Power cut in California to prevent deadly fires
GM workers worry about paying bills as strike continues
Politician charged in human trafficking adoption scheme
Fall snowstorm blasts Rockies, heading toward Midwest
Louisiana becomes new hub in immigrant detention under Trump
Amid rift with China, will the NBA be forced to apologize?
California bans pesticide linked to brain damage in children
Alaska Supreme Court hears youth climate change lawsuit
Officials find more fetal remains connected to late doctor
El Paso mass shooting suspect faces trial judge for 1st time