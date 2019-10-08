Marlon James, Laili Lalami are National Book Award nominees

NEW YORK (AP) — Marlon James’ fantasy novel “Black Leopard, Red Wolf,” Laila Lalami’s immigrant tale “The Other Americans” and Jason Reynolds’ neighborhood story “Look Both Ways” are among this year’s finalists for the 70th annual National Book Awards.

Five nominees were announced Tuesday in each of five categories, ranging from fiction to translation to young people’s literature. James and Lalami were chosen for fiction, along with Susan Choi’s “Trust Exercise,” Kali Fajardo-Anstine’s “Sabrina & Corina” and Julia Phillips’ “Disappearing Earth.”

The winners will be announced Nov. 20 at a benefit dinner in New York City, with LeVar Burton serving as host. The awards are presented by the National Book Foundation.