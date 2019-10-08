Skip to content

NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Uncategorized

AP Top International News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

October 8, 2019

Trump shifts tone on Turkey in effort to halt Syria invasion

US pullback could boost Islamic State group revival in Syria

Turkey says it won’t bow to US threat over its Syria plans

Profit, not politics: Trump allies sought Ukraine gas deal

Are we alone? Nobel Prize goes to 3 who tackled cosmic query

UK says chances of Brexit deal slim; EU chides ‘blame game’

China demands US lift tech curbs, will ‘safeguard’ interests

Protesters move into Ecuador’s capital; president moves out

Italian lawmakers back overhaul to reduce their seats

US bars Chinese officials for crackdown on Muslim minorities