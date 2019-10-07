Carrie Underwood Performs ‘The Champion’ Alongside Eight-Year-Old Viral Sensation Savannah Dahan

Richard Dahan/Getty Images

You may remember a little girl by the name of Savannah Dahan, who is a major Carrie Underwood fan and went viral with her version of Carrie’s “The Champion”. Savannah’s version, of course, is American Sign Language, as the eight-year-old is deaf and will sometimes use hearing aids while signing the lyrics while the video plays in the background.

Savannah had one of her wishes come true on Friday in D.C. when she got the chance to meet Carrie Underwood and sign alongside of her! Once backstage, Underwood sang “The Champion” acappella while Dahan enthusiastically signed the lyrics with her. Underwood tweeted the video and the words, “Savannah! You bring so much joy to #TheChampion! Thank you for such a special moment last night in D.C.”

