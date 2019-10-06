Kevin Na survives mistakes to win in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kevin Na lost a three-shot lead on the back nine, saved his chances with a clutch par putt on the 17th hole and won the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in a playoff Sunday when Patrick Cantlay three-putted the second extra hole.

It was a wild finish at the TPC Summerlin made possible mainly by Na’s mistakes.

He chopped his way to a triple bogey on the 10th hole. He hit into the water on the par-5 16th and made bogey.

He closed with a 1-under 70.

Cantlay lost his late lead with a tee shot in the water on the 17th, and he lost the playoff by missing a par putt from just under 6 feet.