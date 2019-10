Gregorius, Yanks stagger Twins again, lead ALDS 2-0 Driven out: Twins rookie _ and ex-Uber guy _ tagged by Yanks Perine, defense lift No. 10 Florida past No. 7 Auburn, 24-13 Fields, Dobbins lead No. 4 Ohio St over No. 25 Michigan St No. 19 Michigan leans on defense to beat No. 14 Iowa 10-3 Kevin Na shoots 61 and takes lead in Las Vegas Golovkin edges Derevyanchenko to regain a middleweight title Hanging on: US sets past aside, wins men’s 4×100 gold medal