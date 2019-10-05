AP Top Science News at 12:23 a.m. EDT

6 elephants drown, 2 rescued in Thai national park NASA sets 1st all-female spacewalk after suit flap in spring Yellow cedar rejected for threatened species listing South Africa seizes large illegal shipment of lion bones Down to Earth: Astronauts safely return after space mission Peruvian authorities: 12.3 million dried seahorses seized Ban may stop cutting of Capitol Christmas tree in New Mexico Home sweet volcano: Alaska fur seals thrive at unlikely spot Climate activists spray fake blood on UK government building Japan spacecraft releases rover to asteroid in last mission