Skip to content

NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Political News

AP Top Political News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

October 5, 2019

Pompeo: State Dept. will follow law as Dems seek documents

Sen. Bernie Sanders home in Vermont after heart attack

GOP unlikely to reprise role it played in Nixon’s 1974 exit

Abortion, immigrants, LGBT rights top high court’s new term

North Korea decries breakdown of talks US says were ‘good’

Pompeo blasts Ukraine critics for ‘silly gotcha game’

Romney ramps up rhetoric on Trump, but what’s his next move?

Warren dismisses top staffer for inappropriate behavior

US, Greece sign revised defense cooperation agreement

Block by block, parties build Obama-style Rust Belt networks