Kelsea Ballerini And Pop Star Halsey To Appear On CMT Crossroads

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images & Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV)

It was like Christmas for me when we got the news that Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey popped up at Santa’s Pub just outside of Nashville for a karaoke girls night. Instagram was the greatest place in the world for me that day. Pictures and videos of the two singing Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” and the Kid Rock/Sheryl Crow duet “Picture,” and now this? We should start counting our lucky stars.

The two are set to perform at the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville October 11th for the latest edition of CMT Crossroads, and according to CMT, it will be the 70th episode in the show’s revered 18-year history.

“The first stage Kelsea and I ever shared together was a 3-foot karaoke dance floor right in Nashville. We’ve sang together in my living room, in her kitchen, in the back seat of cars in drive through lines late at night. And this time we get to get on a real stage, one of the most iconic stages in history, and do the thing we love the most in front of a city that is so dear to both of us.” Halsey tells CMT, echoing the words of Kelsea who plans on ‘bringing a little pop, a little country, a big love of songwriting, and no doubt some sass to Nashville next week’.

