Haiti braces for more upheaval after big protest

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitians are bracing for more upheaval on Saturday as opposition leaders, emboldened by a massive protest demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse, pledged to remain on the streets.

Friday marked one of the largest demonstrations since the protests began weeks ago as opposition supporters say they are tired of corruption, ballooning inflation and a shortage of basic goods. They also called on other countries to withdraw support for Moïse, blaming him for Haiti’s economic and social problems.

The unrest on Friday came after several weeks of protests in which 17 people have been reported killed and the economy has been largely paralyzed.