Political News

AP Top Political News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

October 4, 2019

Campaign: Sanders had heart attack, released from hospital

Sanders, Warren upend how Democrats raise money

Impeachment probe reaches into White House with new subpoena

Revelations in impeachment inquiry rattle State Department

Romney, Sasse break from GOP on Trump’s China remarks

Trump signs proclamation restricting visas for uninsured

Diplomats pushed Ukraine to investigate, dangled Trump visit

Watchdog: Treasury’s actions on Trump taxes being probed

Ukraine reviews cases on owner of firm that hired Biden son

Iranian hackers said to target presidential campaign