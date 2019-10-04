AP Top International News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

Violence escalates in Iraq even after top cleric urges calm
Ukraine reviews cases on owner of firm that hired Biden son
For Hong Kong protesters, masks shield against Big Brother
Hong Kong suspends trains, appeals to public after rioting
Australian couple released in Iran after 3 months
Haiti braces for more upheaval after big protest
Thousands rally against Haitian president, clash with police
Pompeo tries to avoid impeachment furor on European tour
Married priests, saviors of the faith or part of an agenda?
Spanish farmers fear ‘unfair’ blow of US tariffs