US, UK reach deal to make it easier to get electronic data

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and British authorities have struck a deal meant to make it easier for law enforcement to access electronic evidence in criminal and national security investigations.

The agreement would let American and British authorities seek electronic data in investigations directly from tech companies based in the other country, instead of going through foreign governments.

The agreement was signed Thursday evening by United Kingdom Home Secretary Priti Patel and U.S. Attorney General William Barr, who said the deal “will enhance the ability of the United States and the United Kingdom to fight serious crime.”

The Justice Department says the deal will speed up dozens of investigations.