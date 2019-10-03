Biden says he raised middling $15 million in 3rd quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has raised $15.2 million for his presidential campaign over the last three months.

The sum places him well ahead of many lower-tier candidates in the Democratic primary. But it’s a middling amount for one of the top-polling candidates in the Democratic primary and lags behind what Bernie Sanders raised by more than $10 million.

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, also bested Biden. He announced this week that he raised $19.1 million. California Sen. Kamala Harris raised $11.6 million. Elizabeth Warren is the only top-tier contender who has not yet announced her fundraising figures.

Biden’s campaign announced his haul Thursday after the former vice president unexpectedly announced it during a fundraiser in Palo Alto, California. He has raised $36.7 million since entering the race in April.