NY congressman now says he favors impeachment inquiry

NEW YORK (AP) — A Democratic congressman from New York who had not backed the impeachment inquiry against Republican President Donald Trump now says he supports the inquiry announced last week by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Rep. Max Rose of the New York City borough of Staten Island said Wednesday he intends to “fully support the impeachment inquiry and follow the facts.”

The first-term congressman who toppled a Republican incumbent had not previously expressed support for the inquiry. His district is the only Congressional District in New York City that backed Trump in 2016.

Rose told constituents at a town hall meeting that “the American people have a right to know if their president used the power of his office to get a foreign power to interfere in our election.”