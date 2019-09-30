Trump sought Australia’s help on Russia probe origins

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump asked the Australian prime minister and other foreign leaders to help Attorney General William Barr with an investigation into the origins of the Russia probe.

A Justice Department official says Trump initiated the calls at Barr’s request. The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and insisted on anonymity.

The official says the recent call with Australia was one of a “number of times” the president has made similar introductory phone calls for the attorney general as part of U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the special counsel’s Russia probe.

The official says Trump told Prime Minister Scott Morrison that the attorney general would be contacting his Australian counterpart.

The revelation comes after the House has opened impeachment inquiry against Trump.