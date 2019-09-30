Jets’ Darnold cleared for non-contact, uncertain to play

NEW YORK (AP) — Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has been cleared by doctors for non-contact activities, but his availability for New York’s game at Philadelphia remains uncertain.

Coach Adam Gase says Monday that Darnold can begin throwing footballs at practice this week but can’t yet lift weights as he continues to recover from a bout with mononucleosis that has sidelined him the past two games.

The uncertainty over Darnold’s health means Luke Falk could make his second straight start. He played in place of Darnold and the injured Trevor Siemian in Week 3 at New England before the Jets’ bye-week break.

Gase says there are “a lot of boxes” the team needs to check before it knows whether Darnold will be able to play, a situation the coach acknowledges is “not ideal.”

