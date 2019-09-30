Mason & Remy, Video
Cardinals Central Division Title Celebration Super Blog
September 30, 2019
What a season!! It took 162 games to clinch but we DID IT!! It’s been said before and it will be said again…THIS TEAM HAS HEART!
Bill DeWitt III on the #STLCards getting back to the postseason: "You go three years and it's time. You miss that, you miss days like this. The fan base was a little antsy, and these guys delivered." #TimeToFly pic.twitter.com/mYRop6XDlJ— FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) September 29, 2019
Oliver Marmol praises the manager after the #STLCards clinch the NL Central title: "Shildt as our leader has done an unbelievable job. I love going to battle with him every day." #TimeToFly pic.twitter.com/OmUY1Catnw— FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) September 29, 2019