Cardinals Central Division Title Celebration Super Blog

What a season!! It took 162 games to clinch but we DID IT!! It’s been said before and it will be said again…THIS TEAM HAS HEART!

Bill DeWitt III on the #STLCards getting back to the postseason: "You go three years and it's time. You miss that, you miss days like this. The fan base was a little antsy, and these guys delivered." #TimeToFly pic.twitter.com/mYRop6XDlJ — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) September 29, 2019