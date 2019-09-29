Spanish island of Tenerife suffers massive power outage

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain say the Canary island of Tenerife has suffered a massive power outage.

The local government for the island said Sunday that the outage has affected “the entire island” but that emergency generators are working.

There were no incidents immediately reported from the outage.

Tenerife is part of the Spain’s Canary Islands archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean off the northwest coast of Africa. A key tourist destination, the Canary Islands have over 900,000 residents in addition to hosting tens of thousands of tourists and scores of cruise ships each year.