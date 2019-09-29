NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Uncategorized

AP Top News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

September 29, 2019

Trump allies push denials as Democrats promote impeachment

Saudi crown prince denies ordering journalist’s murder

NYPD officer shot and killed during struggle with suspect

Snowstorm hits northern Rocky Mountains; Montana gets brunt

UK’s Johnson denies any wrongdoing in ties with US tech exec

Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Activists wonder why political donor wasn’t arrested sooner

Mother’s Day: Fraser-Pryce, Felix get golds at worlds

China’s Xi pays respect to Mao ahead of 70-year celebrations

Director promises dank thrills in Thai cave boys rescue saga