Trump blurs lines between personal lawyer, attorney general

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has thrown Attorney General William Barr into a political firestorm by suggesting to Ukraine’s leader that Barr would work with Trump’s private lawyer to investigate Trump’s Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Barr was “surprised and angry” when he learned he’d been lumped in with lawyer Rudy Giuliani. That’s according to a person familiar with Barr’s thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Giuliani is known for his rambling television interviews defending Trump.

Trump told Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in their July 25 call that Zelenskiy should work with both Giuliani and Barr, who’s the top U.S. law enforcement officer.

Officials have said Barr wasn’t aware of the call until weeks later when the Justice Department learned a CIA officer raised concerns about the conversation.