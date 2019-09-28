Iranian official denies plans to interfere with US election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister is denying his country would interfere with the upcoming U.S. presidential election and says his government doesn’t have a preference in the race.

In an interview to air Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also accuses the U.S. of initiating a cyberwar with his country and warns that “any war the United States starts it won’t be able to finish.”

The interview took place in New York, which Zarif visited this past week to attend meetings at the United Nations. NBC provided a partial transcript on Saturday.