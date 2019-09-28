AP Top Sports News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

September 28, 2019

No. 1 Clemson stops 2-point conversion, beats North Carolina

Tua, Smith lead No. 2 Alabama to 59-31 rout of Mississippi

No. 5 Ohio St. throttles Huskers 48-7 behind Fields, defense

Hader tagged in 9th, Brewers lose in 10; still trail Cards

Astros’ Verlander becomes 18th pitcher with 3,000 strikeouts

Alonso hits 53rd HR, sets rookie record as Mets blank Braves

Dodgers tie franchise mark with 105th win, Ryu beats SF 2-0

Cardinals lose to Cubs, NL Central race goes to final day

Chargers’ Gordon expected to play after being activated

Gabriel throws for 3 TDs, No. 22 UCF trounces UConn 56-21