US official: Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine has resigned

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kurt Volker, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO caught in the middle of a whistleblower complaint over President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, has resigned from his post as special envoy to the Eastern European nation.

A U.S. official says Volker told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday of his decision to leave the job, following disclosures that he had connected Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani with Ukrainian officials to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his family over allegedly corrupt business dealings.

The official was not authorized to discuss the resignation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The State Department had no immediate comment on Volker’s resignation and has said only that he put Giuliani in touch with an aide to Ukraine’s president.