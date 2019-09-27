Blake Shelton Covers Garth Brooks Classic ‘Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)’

Art Streiber/NBC

Wine country got a little bit cooler on Tuesday when Blake Shelton played an acoustic show at Napa Valley’s Silverado Resort. To many fans surprise, he started taking requests and it was one concert goer who wanted to hear the Garth Brooks classic “Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)”. He played it. Flawlessly.

See the clip here and let us know what you think of the cover at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman