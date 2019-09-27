NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

Sports News

AP Top Sports News at 1:13 a.m. EDT

September 27, 2019

All 10 MLB playoff slots filled; A’s, Rays in, Indians out

Antonio Brown’s fall as fast as his rise in NFL

Panthers’ Newton says he needs ‘time away from game’ to heal

Lakers start season with LeBron, AD already sharing a bond

Harden set to pair with Westbrook and chase title in Houston

Astros clinch home field in AL playoffs, beat Angels 4-0

Mets’ Alonso hits HR No. 52, tying Judge’s rookie record

Max Scherzer will start NL wild-card game for Nationals

Stenhouse firing makes for frenzied NASCAR free agency

Bryson DeChambeau shoots 64 to take Safeway Open lead