AP Top International News at 12:41 a.m. EDT

Afghans vote for president amid Taliban threats
The Latest:
Iran releases seized UK-flagged tanker
Afghan voters torn between fear, frustration, sense of duty
Decorum prevails as nations at odds take each other on
Pakistan PM warns of ‘bloodbath’ in Kashmir; India PM silent
US: Zarif can visit sick colleague after Iran frees American
Hong Kong police say student arrests at protests increase
Greta: Grown-ups mock children because world view threatened
For Ukraine help, Giuliani turned to unlikely Florida fixers