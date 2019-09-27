AP-NORC poll: Energy-saving habits vary in popularity

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Americans are only willing to go so far in terms of habits that conserve energy and reduce emissions that are warming the planet. That’s according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll adds to research showing that many take modest steps save them time or money. But actions that would involve significant lifestyle choices such as diet or transportation are a tougher sell.

Roughly 9 in 10 Americans say they often or always turn off unnecessary lights, including 6 in 10 who do so all the time.

About half often or always set the thermostat at 68 degrees or lower in winter to reduce heating, while slightly fewer say they keep summertime air conditioning temperatures at 76 degrees or higher.