N. Korea urges Trump to make bold move to revive diplomacy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it wants President Donald Trump to make a “wise option and bold decision” to produce a breakthrough in stalled nuclear diplomacy.

The statement by Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan on Friday came days after Trump said another meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “could happen soon” without elaborating.

Kim Kye Gwan says he doubts another summit could make any breakthrough because of what he describes as prevailing opinions in Washington that North Korea must first disarm before getting major concessions.

Kim says he knows Trump is different from his predecessors and that North Korea will follow the future moves of the U.S.

North Korea wants a step-by-step disarmament process, in which each of its denuclearization step is matched by a corresponding U.S. reward.