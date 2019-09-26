Biden’s top 2020 Democratic rivals avoid rush to defend him

Democrats are united against President Donald Trump for asking Ukrainians a top domestic political rival, but that doesn’t mean they’re all defending his target Joe Biden.

Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren all have sidestepped opportunities to defend Biden against Trump’s unfounded accusations that Biden and his son are part of Ukrainian corruption.

Those happen to be Biden’s top competitors for the Democrats’ 2020 presidential nomination.

Some other longshot Democratic presidential candidates have been more forceful in saying the matter is about Trump, not Biden.

The disparity has frustrated Biden and his allies. They believe Democrats must close ranks against Trump’s attacks or risk watching him damage the party’s nominee as he did Hillary Clinton in 2016.