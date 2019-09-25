Miranda Lambert Debuts New Acoustic Song ‘Dark Bars’ In Nashville

Jason Davis, Getty Images

First goat yoga with the hubby, now this. Miranda Lambert‘s Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars tour is in full tilt and Monday we got a glimpse of what to expect from her new album Wildcard, which drops November 1st. The video was recorded by a fan who was at her EXIT/IN Nashville show earlier this week.

See the video here and let us know if you’re excited about Miranda’s new album at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

