Lawmaker urges FAA to consider pilots’ skills globally

A key lawmaker is calling on U.S. regulators to take into consideration the skill level of pilots around the world and not just the United States when making improvements to Boeing’s grounded airplane.

Rep. David Price, D-N.C., also said Wednesday he wants assurances that the Federal Aviation Administration is reviewing its practice of delegating some work to employees of aircraft manufacturers. Price chairs a House subcommittee that approves FAA funding.

Daniel Elwell, the No. 2 official in FAA, agreed during a hearing that the agency needs to consider that planes certified in the U.S. fly all over the world.

Pilot skills and training have emerged as key issues in the investigations of deadly crashes involving the Boeing 737 Max airliner in Indonesia and Ethiopia.