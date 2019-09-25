Bud and Broadway, Bud and Broadway Audio
Bud and Broadway 411: Cards Lose After 19 Innings, Smart Home Hacked & North America Lost 3 Billion Birds!
September 25, 2019
Bud and Broadway’s 411 – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.
The Cardinals lost to the Diamondbacks after 19 innings yesterday – this means the magic number is still 3.
A couple’s smart home got hacked and are now warning others.
3 BILLION birds have disappeared from North America since the 1970’s…