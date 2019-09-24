Tour Life: Miranda Lambert Enjoys Goat Yoga With Husband Brendan

Miranda Lambert – Instagram

I’ve heard about this! I’m not super bendy, so I don’t hit the yoga mat as much as I’d like to, but that doesn’t mean others can’t. Miranda Lambert is currently embarking on her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars tour and made some time to hit a goat yoga class with her husband Brendan McLoughlin over the weekend. Luckily for us, she shared the pics on Instagram. She says, “Weekend 2 of the #roadsidebarsandpinkguitars tour. Some great crowds in MI, OH, And KY! Thank y’all!!! And some tour family bonding thanks to @yogoatcincinnati . #goatyoga #roadfamily #babygoatfever“.

See them here and let us know if you’ve even done yoga in the presence of goats at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman