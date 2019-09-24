EU top court rules in favor of Google on search engine issue

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court says Google doesn’t have to extend the EU’s “right to be forgotten” rules to its search engines globally.

The European Court of Justice ruled Tuesday that there “is no obligation under EU law for a search engine operator” to extend beyond the EU member states the court’s 2014 ruling that people have the right to control what appears when their name is searched online.

It said, however, that a search engine operator must put measures in place to discourage internet users from going outside the EU to find that information.

The case highlights the need to balance data privacy and protection concerns against the public’s right to know. It also raises questions about how to enforce differing jurisdictions when it comes to the borderless internet.