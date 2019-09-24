AP Top Political News at 12:14 a.m. EDT

Dems take up impeachment drive, say Trump betrayed oath
Ukraine entangled yet again in American political storm
Trump says impeachment drive is a plus, yet tweets with fury
Trump’s Ukraine episode crossed ‘red line’ for Dem freshmen
Impeachment a rarely used path for upending a president
Trump attacks globalism and urges action on Iran at UN
Furor over Trump puts Ukraine’s leader in a tough spot
The Latest: Pelosi hopes to ‘strike while the iron is hot’
EPA targets California over poor air quality
Pelosi orders impeachment probe: ‘No one is above the law’