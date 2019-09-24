AP Top International News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

Ukraine entangled yet again in American political storm Johnson: ‘Terrifying limbless chickens’ but little Brexit Isolated and restricted, Iran uses UN gathering for outreach Pakistan PM warns of war with India over disputed Kashmir UN chief warns of a world divided between US and China Another fine mess: Brexit-dogged Johnson’s UN trip goes awry South Korean leader calls for closer ties with North Korea US steps up pressure on China over treatment of Muslims UN envoy: Constitutional committee is first step to peace NATO leader: Tricky times show need for international groups