Trea Landon: Facebook

Recently, I had a chance to sit down and talk with Warner Nashville’s wonder kid Trea Landon about his musical influences and what it’s like touring with Jon Langston. We also got a glimpse of what Trea likes to do while on the road and his journey to Music City. Keep an ear out for his latest single “Loved by a Country Boy”.

Listen to it here!

@iamholleman