Bud and Broadway 411: Area 51 FLOP, Carson King Raises $1 MIL & Cards Clench Playoffs!
September 23, 2019
The Storm Area 51 event was a flop, not many showed up and they didn’t do any “storming.”
Carson King has now raised over $1 Million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital!
The St. Louis Cardinals clinched a spot in the playoffs, after sweeping the Cubs in Chicago this weekend!