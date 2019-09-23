Bud and Broadway 411: Area 51 FLOP, Carson King Raises $1 MIL & Cards Clench Playoffs!

Bud and Broadway’s 411 – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.

The Storm Area 51 event was a flop, not many showed up and they didn’t do any “storming.”

Carson King has now raised over $1 Million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital!

The St. Louis Cardinals clinched a spot in the playoffs, after sweeping the Cubs in Chicago this weekend!