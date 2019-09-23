AP Top U.S. News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

Lawsuit: Doctor, coach abused boys at renowned youth club
US soldier arrested on charge of sharing bomb instructions
Missing Camp Pendleton Marine found safe at Texas rest stop
Trial begins for former Dallas cop who fatally shot neighbor
Heiress’ lawyers say wrong people are on trial for murder
California utility cuts power to 27,500 customers
Army redacts report on Texas training that killed 9
Ex-Army medic pleads guilty in Hawaii love triangle murder
UN opens annual leaders’ meeting encircled by troubled world
Man accused of making racist threats to remain in custody