AP Top News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

6.0 quake hits Puerto Rico, no damage immediately reported Rush of House Democrats call for Trump impeachment probe At UN, Trump focuses on religious freedom, not climate US soldier arrested on charge of sharing bomb instructions UK, France Germany blame Iran for Saudi oil attacks Hundreds of thousands affected as British travel firm fails California utility cuts power to 27,500 customers Samsung’s folding phone hits the US Trial begins for former Dallas cop who fatally shot neighbor UN opens annual leaders’ meeting encircled by troubled world