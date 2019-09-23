NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

AP Top International News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

September 23, 2019

UK, France Germany blame Iran for Saudi oil attacks

‘You are failing us’: Plans, frustration at UN climate talks

Seoul: US-N Korea nuke talks will likely resume in 2-3 weeks

At UN, Trump focuses on religious freedom, not climate

US allies invoke treaty to pressure Venezuela’s Maduro

20 killed, 70 hurt in protests in Indonesia’s Papua province

Top Algerian figures go on military trial for alleged plot

Johnson says he’ll tell Trump: Hands off UK health service

Hundreds of thousands affected as British travel firm fails

Brazil’s president is heading to UN in a pugnacious mood