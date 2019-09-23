Airbnb to train tourists for scientific research sabbatical

NEW YORK (AP) — Airbnb is offering a handful of tourists concerned about the environment a chance to participate in scientific research on how to help preserve it during an all-expense paid trip to Antarctica.

The Antarctic Sabbatical , as the travel company is dubbing it, will give five people the opportunity to study how widely micro plastics have infiltrated the region. They’ll be trained in lab work in Chile, collect snow samples in Antarctica, climb key glaciers and even visit the South Pole in over a month’s time in December.

Scientist Kirstie Jones-Williams says the goal of the program isn’t to create more scientists, but moreso global ambassadors on the dangers of pollution and more. Jones-Williams will help train and guide the volunteer researchers.