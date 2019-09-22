The Latest: Stars begin arriving at sweltering Emmys carpet

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the 71st annual Emmy Awards, being presented at the Microsoft Theater (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

It’s 92 degrees on the purple carpet leading into the Emmys.

Large fans are whirring overhead along the carpet and host network Fox has added water elements to the scene, perhaps instilling a sense of coolness even while the last day of summer is unbearably hot in Los Angeles.

Early arrivals included Jenny McCarthy and drama actor nominees Sterling K. Brown and Bob Odenkirk. Also early were Sharon and Kelly Osbourne, who is hosting Fox’s Emmy pre-show.

“Access Hollywood” host Mario Lopez arrived with an additional accessory, a sling for his recently injured arm.

— Beth Harris (@bethharrisap on Twitter)

___

10 a.m.

Records could be broken at the 2019 Emmy Awards by “Game of Thrones” and “Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The HBO fantasy saga already has the most awards for a show in one season, 12, and it’s competing Sunday in seven categories.

If Louis-Dreyfus wins top comedy actress honors for “Veep,” she’ll have a total of nine Emmys, the most ever for a performer.

Other contenders to keep an eye on include Sandra Oh of “Killing Eve” and Billy Porter of “Pose,” both vying for top drama series acting awards.

Oh could become the actress of Asian descent to win in the category, and Porter could be the first openly gay actor to nab a trophy.

The 71st annual Emmy Awards airs at 8 p.m. EDT Sunday on Fox.