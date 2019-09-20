Harry and Meghan make 1st official tour as family in Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, along with their infant son, Archie, are making their first official tour as a family, starting Monday in a troubled South Africa whose president says women and children are “under siege” by shocking violence.

South Africa is shaken by the rape and murder of a student that sparked protests by thousands of women in a country where more than 100 rapes are reported daily. This is “one of the most unsafe places in the world to be a woman,” President Cyril Ramaphosa says.

The Duchess of Sussex has been vocal about women’s rights. She is “coming at a time when she can instill some hope,” one local woman says.

Empowering women is one of many issues the couple will address on a 10-day visit.