Brad Paisley To Host One Hour Variety Special On ABC

Debby Wong/Shutterstock

Brad Paisley is a busy guy nowadays. You’ve seen his Nationwide commercials with NFL legend Peyton Manning, and you may have even heard that he has a new comedy series developing for Amazon. Now we get the news that the Nashville star will be hosting his own special on ABC called “Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special” that’ll feature musical performances, surprises, and something they’re calling “heartfelt field pieces.” Plus, a stacked guest list that is said to include Tim McGraw, the Jonas Brothers, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Peyton Manning, and Hootie & The Blowfish.

“I am so excited for Brad to be able to turn this fun, down-home country idea into a reality on ABC,” said Rob Mills, senior vice president, Alternative Series, Specials & Late Night, ABC Entertainment. “We all know him as an award-winning country superstar, and now we get the chance to see his comedic talents as he brings this variety special to life with the help of an incredible roster of A-list talent.”

The hour-long prime-time special set to air on ABC30 here in St. Louis later this season from Sony Pictures Television. Let us know if you’ll be watching the special at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

