AP Top U.S. News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

History buff finds ships that sank in 1878 in Lake Michigan Houston area sees relief, rescues after Imelda leaves 4 dead Bus with Chinese-speaking tourists crashes in Utah; 4 dead Revelers reach gates of Area 51 then peacefully rejoin party Patient records found at shuttered Indiana abortion clinics Q&A: Climate activist Greta Thunberg on global strikes Goodbye, Three Mile Island: Remaining reactor shuts down 23 states sue Trump to keep California’s auto emission rules NYPD commander who took Son of Sam’s confession dies at 99 Storm-scarred Texas coast picks up after lmelda’s deluge