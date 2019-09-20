NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Uncategorized

AP Top U.S. News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

September 20, 2019

History buff finds ships that sank in 1878 in Lake Michigan

Houston area sees relief, rescues after Imelda leaves 4 dead

Bus with Chinese-speaking tourists crashes in Utah; 4 dead

Revelers reach gates of Area 51 then peacefully rejoin party

Patient records found at shuttered Indiana abortion clinics

Q&A: Climate activist Greta Thunberg on global strikes

Goodbye, Three Mile Island: Remaining reactor shuts down

23 states sue Trump to keep California’s auto emission rules

NYPD commander who took Son of Sam’s confession dies at 99

Storm-scarred Texas coast picks up after lmelda’s deluge