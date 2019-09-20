AP Top News at 12:42 a.m. EDT

President Donald Trump gets heat for urging Ukraine probe
US to send troops to Saudi Arabia, hold off on striking Iran
Bus with Chinese-speaking tourists crashes in Utah; 4 dead
Revelers reach gates of Area 51 then peacefully rejoin party
‘I want a future’: Global youth protests urge climate action
Women leave Montana town over border agency lawsuit backlash
History buff finds ships that sank in 1878 in Lake Michigan
AP Source: Altered doping data could restart Russian scandal
Hurricane Lorena skirts east coast of Mexico’s Baja
Steak, beer and politics: 2020 Democrats descend on Iowa