AP Top News at 12:42 a.m. EDT

President Donald Trump gets heat for urging Ukraine probe US to send troops to Saudi Arabia, hold off on striking Iran Bus with Chinese-speaking tourists crashes in Utah; 4 dead Revelers reach gates of Area 51 then peacefully rejoin party ‘I want a future’: Global youth protests urge climate action Women leave Montana town over border agency lawsuit backlash History buff finds ships that sank in 1878 in Lake Michigan AP Source: Altered doping data could restart Russian scandal Hurricane Lorena skirts east coast of Mexico’s Baja Steak, beer and politics: 2020 Democrats descend on Iowa