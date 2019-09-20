AP source: Yanks’ Germán checked for alleged home incident

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán is being investigated for an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend at home this week.

The person spoke to the AP on Friday under condition of anonymity because no details have been authorized during the probe by Major League Baseball.

Germán was put on administrative leave Thursday under MLB’s domestic violence policy.

The person said the incident occurred Monday night into Tuesday at Germán’s residence in Yonkers. Germán and his girlfriend have at least one child together.

MLB is not aware of any police involvement in the situation. MLB won’t announce any discipline until its investigation is complete.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

